Santa Clause exits Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25’s MH-60S Sea Hawk and greets families at the Sunrise Conference Center at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. Santa’s grand entrance marked the start of Andersen’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 20:35
|Photo ID:
|8788481
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-VX152-1029
|Resolution:
|3138x2090
|Size:
|679.15 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.