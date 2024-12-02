Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hartnoll retires [Image 6 of 6]

    Hartnoll retires

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Mark Hartnoll, 124th Maintenance quality assurance, retires from the Idaho Air National Guard during a ceremony on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Dec. 7, 2024. Hartnoll joined the IDANG in 1986 and began his career in the 124th Fighter Wing's maintenance group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8788286
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-LB832-1321
    Resolution: 7575x5050
    Size: 35.14 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Air National Guard
    Quality Assurance
    retirement
    Idaho Air National Guard

