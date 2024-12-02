Chief Master Sgt. Mark Hartnoll, 124th Maintenance quality assurance, retires from the Idaho Air National Guard during a ceremony on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Dec. 7, 2024. Hartnoll joined the IDANG in 1986 and began his career in the 124th Fighter Wing's maintenance group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8788282
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-LB832-1059
|Resolution:
|7312x4875
|Size:
|18.75 MB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hartnoll retires [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.