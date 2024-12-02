Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing and their families gather for the annual holiday celebration event at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 8, 2024. Volunteers from the base and the local area organize the event and provide crafts and goodies for the kids every year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8788268
    VIRIN: 241208-Z-SP486-1006
    Resolution: 2050x1367
    Size: 444.7 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event
    Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    christmas
    Missouri Air National Guard
    family
    USAF
    139th AW
    MOANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download