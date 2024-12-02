Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing and their families gather for the annual holiday celebration event at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 8, 2024. Volunteers from the base and the local area organize the event and provide crafts and goodies for the kids every year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)