Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing and their families gather for the annual holiday celebration event at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 8, 2024. Volunteers from the base and the local area organize the event and provide crafts and goodies for the kids every year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8788259
|VIRIN:
|241208-Z-SP486-1290
|Resolution:
|2050x1367
|Size:
|492.55 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
This work, Airmen and families gather for annual holiday event [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS