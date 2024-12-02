139th Airlift Wing welcomes a new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Michael Lewis, commander of the 139th Comptroller Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, presents his family with flowers during his assumption of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Lewis previously served as the wing executive officer until accepting this new position as his first command role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)