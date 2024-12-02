139th Airlift Wing welcomes a new commander

Maj. Michael Lewis assumed command of the 139th Comptroller Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Lewis previously served as the wing executive officer until accepting this new position as his first command role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)
