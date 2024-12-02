Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Airlift Wing welcomes a new commander [Image 3 of 5]

    139th Airlift Wing welcomes a new commander

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Michael Lewis assumed command of the 139th Comptroller Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Lewis previously served as the wing executive officer until accepting this new position as his first command role. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 10:16
    Photo ID: 8787764
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-FP794-1027
    Resolution: 1364x2050
    Size: 579.59 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    ceremony
    ANG
    commander

