182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party

U.S. Air Force Master Master Sgt. Miranda Clift, the maintenance group quality assurance inspector with the 182nd Maintenance Group, Illinois Air National Guard, celebrates with her family during a wing-wide holiday party hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 7, 2024. The Airman & Family Readiness Center hosts holiday gatherings every year for friends and family to foster camaraderie and express gratitude for the unwavering support of loved ones. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)