182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing celebrate the holidays during a wing-wide holiday party with their families hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 7, 2024. The Airman & Family Readiness Center hosts holiday gatherings every year for friends and family to foster camaraderie and express gratitude for the unwavering support of loved ones. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)