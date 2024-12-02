Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party [Image 5 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Rezac, director of flying operations with the 182nd Operations Group, Illinois Air National Guard, celebrates with his family during a wing-wide holiday party hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 7, 2024. The Airman & Family Readiness Center hosts holiday gatherings every year for friends and family to foster camaraderie and express gratitude for the unwavering support of loved ones. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 10:21
    Photo ID: 8787728
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-TJ041-1079
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.22 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party [Image 14 of 14], by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party
    182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Christmas party
    Holiday party
    Air Force
    Airman and Family Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download