182nd Airlift Wing Holiday Party

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Rezac, director of flying operations with the 182nd Operations Group, Illinois Air National Guard, celebrates with his family during a wing-wide holiday party hosted by the Airman & Family Readiness Center at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 7, 2024. The Airman & Family Readiness Center hosts holiday gatherings every year for friends and family to foster camaraderie and express gratitude for the unwavering support of loved ones. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8787728
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-TJ041-1079
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.22 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
