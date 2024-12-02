USACE continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steve Roscovius, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District residential engineer currently serving as the USACE Task Force water team leader in North Carolina, provides a site overview of the North Fork turbidity reduction system near Asheville, North Carolina, Dec. 7.



USACE is working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water to the community by reducing the amount of turbidity, or sediment, within the reservoir.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the cities of Asheville, Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris. USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.