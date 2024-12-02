Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Steve Roscovius, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District residential engineer currently serving as the USACE Task Force water team leader in North Carolina, provides a site overview of the North Fork turbidity reduction system near Asheville, North Carolina, Dec. 7.

    USACE is working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water to the community by reducing the amount of turbidity, or sediment, within the reservoir.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the cities of Asheville, Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris. USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 09:52
    Photo ID: 8787687
    VIRIN: 241207-A-LI073-1073
    Resolution: 5076x3184
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina
    USACE continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina
    USACE continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina
    USACE continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HeleneUSACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download