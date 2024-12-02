USACE continues Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Angela Zephier, left, and Jean Peoples, discuss ongoing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recovery efforts in western North Carolina, Dec. 8. Both of them work for the Wilmington District and are actively supporting debris and water missions to support communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.



USACE is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the cities of Asheville, Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris. USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.