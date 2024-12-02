A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules flies overhead after conducting an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2024. The exercise bolstered strong relationships with 10 different coalition and partner nations, creating a common understanding of similar tactical airlift and air mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|12.03.2024
|12.08.2024 08:00
|8787632
|241205-F-BK002-1085
|2201x1467
|102.81 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|0
This work, 39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.