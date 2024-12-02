A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flies overhead after dropping cargo during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2024. The multinational exercise allowed 10 different coalition and partner nations to demonstrate unique tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities, creating a common understanding between partners and enhancing joint cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 08:00
|Photo ID:
|8787630
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-BK002-1072
|Resolution:
|6839x4559
|Size:
|572.62 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.