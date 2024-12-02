39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flies overhead after dropping cargo during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2024. The multinational exercise allowed 10 different coalition and partner nations to demonstrate unique tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities, creating a common understanding between partners and enhancing joint cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)