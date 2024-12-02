Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 27 of 27]

    SECDEF Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan National Defense Forum

    SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers a keynote address after being awarded the Peace Through Strength Award during the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8787618
    VIRIN: 241207-D-PM193-3329
    Resolution: 5129x3419
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 27 of 27], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

