Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Sen. Mitch McConnell during the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 07:16
|Photo ID:
|8787610
|VIRIN:
|241207-D-PM193-2017
|Resolution:
|6674x4449
|Size:
|563.99 KB
|Location:
|SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 27 of 27], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.