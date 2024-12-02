Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Anti-terrorism Training [Image 13 of 14]

    USS Benfold Anti-terrorism Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (December 4, 2024) Chief Master-at-Arms Christopher Alfonso from Rockingham, North Carolina, leads an anti-terrorism training amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 4. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

