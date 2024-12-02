EA-18G Growler Fly-by with USS Benfold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 4, 2024) Cmdr. Jonathon Hightower, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) waves hello from the Benfold bridge-wing as an EA-18G Growler, assigned to VAQ-134 flies past, Dec. 4. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)