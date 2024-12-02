Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations at Sea [Image 7 of 11]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations at Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 5, 2024) Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 5, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 06:08
    Photo ID: 8787557
    VIRIN: 241205-N-FS097-2159
    Resolution: 4729x3148
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations at Sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Ocean

    USS Carl Vinson
    C7F
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

