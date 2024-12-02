USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 5, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 approaches the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations, Dec. 5, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)