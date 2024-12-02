Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 7, 2024) - Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, returns to the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) after visiting the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) Dec. 7, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)