PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 7, 2024) - Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, returns to the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) after visiting the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) Dec. 7, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8787505
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-FS097-2396
|Resolution:
|2927x1939
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.