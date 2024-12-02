USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 7, 2024) - Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, left, poses with Sailors of the Quarter aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) along with the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. John M. Loomis, during a visit to the ship, Dec. 7, 2024. Carrier Strike Group ONE is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)