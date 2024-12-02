Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 7, 2024) - Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, right, talks with Capt. John M. Loomis, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), during a visit to the ship, Dec. 7,, 2024. Carrier Strike Group ONE is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 03:02
    Photo ID: 8787496
    VIRIN: 241207-N-FS097-2123
    Resolution: 4412x2827
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Philippine Sea

    TAGS

    USS PRINCETON
    Philippine Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download