USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 7, 2024) - Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, speaks with officers in the wardroom aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a visit to the ship, Dec. 7,, 2024. Carrier Strike Group ONE is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)