    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 10]

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 7, 2024) - Naval Aircrewman (helicopter) 1st Class David Demarco, of Apopka, Fla. conducts pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Black Hawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 7, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 03:02
    Photo ID: 8787491
    VIRIN: 241207-N-FS097-2028
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
