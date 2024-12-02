Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 7, 2024) - Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, boards an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Black Hawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 7,, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)