PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 7, 2024) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Philippine Sea, Dec. 7, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8787484
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-FS097-2361
|Resolution:
|3391x2290
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.