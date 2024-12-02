9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Mr. Yoshinori Kodama, Consul General of Japan in Honolulu, present wreaths during a Japan-US Memorial Ceremony. The 9th annual Lives Remembered: A Tribute to the Fallen of Pearl Harbor is a Joint Japan - U.S. ceremony co-hosted by the Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu and Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Navy Closure Task Force Red-Hill. The ceremony is held at the Ford Island Nob Hill Banyan Tree on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The first ceremony was held in 2016, the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, and coincided with the Japan and United States heads of state visiting the Arizona Memorial together. The ceremony honors all who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack and is a symbol of reconciliation and friendship between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)