Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, presents a wreath during a Japan-US Memorial Ceremony. The 9th annual Lives Remembered: A Tribute to the Fallen of Pearl Harbor is a Joint Japan - U.S. ceremony co-hosted by the Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu and Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Navy Closure Task Force Red-Hill. The ceremony is held at the Ford Island Nob Hill Banyan Tree on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The first ceremony was held in 2016, the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, and coincided with the Japan and United States heads of state visiting the Arizona Memorial together. The ceremony honors all who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack and is a symbol of reconciliation and friendship between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 22:54
    Photo ID: 8787432
    VIRIN: 241207-N-KN989-2159
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 507.51 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony
    9th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Consul General of Japan
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Japan-US ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download