Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis [Image 23 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Slattery from the 122nd Fighter Wing holds the American Flag, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Wiram holds the Air Force Flag, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan Johnson holds a rifle, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman ZeClaeb Lyle, all from the 181st Intelligence Wing, holds a rifle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on December 7th, 2024. The Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard present the colors for the Big Ten Football Championship game between Oregon University and Pennsylvania State University college football. ((U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 22:09
    Photo ID: 8787415
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-TO616-3330
    Resolution: 7270x4847
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis
    Indiana Air National Guard Honor Guard Presents Colors at Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HONOR GUARD
    INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD
    122ND FIGHTER WING
    UNITED STATES AIR FORCE
    181ST INTELLIGENCE WING
    BIG 10 CHAMPIONSHIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download