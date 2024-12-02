USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hull Technician 2nd Class Zack Mulvihill, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), is interviewed by a reporter with his family as the ship returns to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort on Dec. 7, 2024, from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)