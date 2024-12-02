Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee  

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two, Rear Adm. David Walt, greets the friends and families of the crew of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) as the ship returns to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort on Dec. 7, 2024, from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8786921
    VIRIN: 241207-N-CJ186-1211
    Resolution: 3637x2598
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk
    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk
    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk
    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk
    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk
    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk
    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk
    USS Oak Hill Returns to Norfolk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Oak Hill
    WSP ARG
    Wasp Amphibous Ready Group
    Wsparg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download