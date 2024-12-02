Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural Holiday Parade 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Enoch 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Brooks of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) gives candy during the 2024 Inaugural Holiday Parade at Fort Campbell, KY, on Dec. 6, 2024. The Inaugural Holiday Parade is an annual parade that celebrates the holidays on Fort Campbell. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Enoch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8786867
    VIRIN: 241206-A-PG421-8382
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Holiday Parade 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joseph Enoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    Parade
    holiday parade
    101st (AASLT)
    fort campbell parade

    OPTIONS

