Inaugural Holiday Parade 2024

Pfc. Brooks of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) gives candy during the 2024 Inaugural Holiday Parade at Fort Campbell, KY, on Dec. 6, 2024. The Inaugural Holiday Parade is an annual parade that celebrates the holidays on Fort Campbell. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Enoch)