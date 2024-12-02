Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural Holiday Parade

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Enoch 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Christopher J. Midberry and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan B. Jeffers, the Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. of Fort Campbell, wave during the 2024 Inaugural Parade at Fort Campbell, KY, on Dec. 6, 2024. The Inaugural Holiday Parade is an annual parade held to celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Enoch)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8786850
    VIRIN: 241206-A-PG421-9454
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
