Col. Christopher J. Midberry and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan B. Jeffers, the Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. of Fort Campbell, wave during the 2024 Inaugural Parade at Fort Campbell, KY, on Dec. 6, 2024. The Inaugural Holiday Parade is an annual parade held to celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Enoch)