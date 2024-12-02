Alabama Guard band performs at Governor’s Christmas tree lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Willow Chunn, a trombonist in the Alabama National Guard’s 151st Army Band, performs for Governor Kay Ivey’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 6, 2024, at the Alabama state capitol. This year’s official state Christmas tree is a 38-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Bullock County that has been adorned with approximately 40,000 lights and an assortment of ornaments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)