    Alabama Guard band performs at Governor’s Christmas tree lighting [Image 12 of 12]

    Alabama Guard band performs at Governor’s Christmas tree lighting

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Spc. Willow Chunn, a trombonist in the Alabama National Guard’s 151st Army Band, performs for Governor Kay Ivey’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 6, 2024, at the Alabama state capitol. This year’s official state Christmas tree is a 38-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Bullock County that has been adorned with approximately 40,000 lights and an assortment of ornaments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 10:13
    Photo ID: 8786789
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-AO788-1112
    Resolution: 4252x2835
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Army band
    Christmas
    tree lighting
    Alabama National Guard

