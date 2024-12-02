Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing promotes Marchessault to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 3 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing promotes Marchessault to Lieutenant Colonel

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing holds a promotion ceremony for Lt. Col. Douglas Marchessault, Maintenance Group deputy commander, December 6, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.

    Col. Steven Reynolds, 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group commander, acted as the presiding official for the promotion ceremony. During Marchessault's speech to his family and fellow Barnestormers, Marchessault thanked everyone who helped him promote to Lt. Col., and stated that his promotion would not have been possible without the support and motivation from his family and fellow Airmen.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8786768
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-DY432-1028
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing promotes Marchessault to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

