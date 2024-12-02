104th Fighter Wing promotes Marchessault to Lieutenant Colonel

The 104th Fighter Wing holds a promotion ceremony for Lt. Col. Douglas Marchessault, Maintenance Group deputy commander, December 6, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.
Col. Steven Reynolds, 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group commander, acted as the presiding official for the promotion ceremony. During Marchessault's speech to his family and fellow Barnestormers, Marchessault thanked everyone who helped him promote to Lt. Col., and stated that his promotion would not have been possible without the support and motivation from his family and fellow Airmen.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)
