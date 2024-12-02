Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors engage a simulated aircraft fire during a flight deck drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8786763
    VIRIN: 241205-N-VY281-1012
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills, by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    3rd fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    flight deck drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download