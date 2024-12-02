Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241207-N-VA915-1190 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), gives remarks during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 03:22
    Photo ID: 8786586
    VIRIN: 241207-N-VA915-1090
    Resolution: 3750x5625
    Size: 985.58 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

