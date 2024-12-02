Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-N-VA915-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) honor guard march during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)