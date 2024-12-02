Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241205-N-FG645-1091 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Luke Thorpe, from Palm Thorpe, Calif., right, and Damage Controlman Fireman Alexis Castilio, from Phoenix, refills a self-contained breathing apparatus, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

