Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241205-N-FG645-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Di Wu, from Los Angeles, cleans a leading edge on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)