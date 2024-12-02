Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Christian Kibler 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241207-N-CK999-1237 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Sailors and Marines perform a 21-gun salute during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on the aircraft elevator of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christian Kibler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 02:41
    Photo ID: 8786554
    VIRIN: 241207-N-CK999-1237
    Resolution: 4130x2753
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SN Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download