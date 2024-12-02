Yokota C-130Js take flight for OCD 24

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, takes off for an airdrop training in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers supplies and gifts to more than 58 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
