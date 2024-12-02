Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota C-130Js take flight for OCD 24 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yokota C-130Js take flight for OCD 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, takes off for an airdrop training in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers supplies and gifts to more than 58 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 00:40
    Photo ID: 8786503
    VIRIN: 241206-F-GS842-1112
    Resolution: 5606x3730
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota C-130Js take flight for OCD 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota C-130Js take flight for OCD 24
    Yokota C-130Js take flight for OCD 24
    Yokota C-130Js take flight for OCD 24
    Yokota C-130Js take flight for OCD 24
    Yokota C-130Js take flight for OCD 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download