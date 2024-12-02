Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors practice welding

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors practice welding

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Mason Hall, right, from Snowomish, Washington, welds a shelf under the supervision of Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Riley Noga, from Ephrata, Washington in the machine shop onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 00:06
    Photo ID: 8786473
    VIRIN: 241206-N-FA374-2155
    Resolution: 6602x4406
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors practice welding [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Benjamin Hurner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    welding
    3rd fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CVN76

