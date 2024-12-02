Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosts an event on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 1st Class Cody Birkholz, from Hilo, Hawaii, launches a biodegradable golf ball from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 23:55
|Photo ID:
|8786452
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-EN078-1176
|Resolution:
|5293x3529
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
