Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosts an event on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 1st Class Cody Birkholz, from Hilo, Hawaii, launches a biodegradable golf ball from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal)